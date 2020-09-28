Global  
 

President Trump paid only $750 income tax, bombshell report reveals

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Murders Are Rising. Blaming a Party Doesn’t Add Up.

 The data reveals a different picture than the party-driven explanation President Trump and the Department of Justice have offered.
NYTimes.com
'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns [Video]

'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns

US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:28Published

The Reality TV Host vs. the Velvet Shiv: Trump and Biden in Debates

 Joe Biden and Donald Trump will bring very different histories and styles to their presidential debate on Tuesday.
NYTimes.com

How Joe Biden Is Preparing for the Biggest Debate of His Life

 The first debate between Joseph R. Biden Jr. and President Trump on Tuesday represents one of the president’s last, best chances to move a race that polls show..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump didn't pay income tax for 10 of 15 years before 2016 polls

US President Donald Trump did not pay his income tax for 10 of the 15 years before the 2016 election,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldFT.com


Trump's tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal...
SeattlePI.com - Published

US President Donald Trump paid only Rs 55,182 in 2016-17 as income tax: Reports

However, Donald Trump denied the report and called it as 'fake news' and said he has paid taxes,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFT.com



NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 [Video]

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:40Published
Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times [Video]

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times

President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Trump 'paid no income tax at all' [Video]

Trump 'paid no income tax at all'

The New York Times claims Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 but the President says its "fake news".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:25Published