President Trump paid only $750 income tax, bombshell report reveals
2 minutes ago
'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:28 Published on January 1, 1970
US President Donald Trump did not pay his income tax for 10 of the 15 years before the 2016 election,...
Mid-Day - Published
5 hours ago Also reported by •
Deutsche Welle • New Zealand Herald • FT.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal...
SeattlePI.com - Published
8 hours ago
However, Donald Trump denied the report and called it as 'fake news' and said he has paid taxes,...
Zee News - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
New Zealand Herald • FT.com
Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 1 hour ago
Trump 'paid no income tax at all' The New York Times claims Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 but the President says its "fake news". Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:25 Published 3 hours ago