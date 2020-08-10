|
|
|
Gwyneth Paltrow gets cheeky in birthday shot
Gwyneth Paltrow gets cheeky in birthday shot
Gwyneth Paltrow dared to bare all on Sunday as she celebrated her 48th birthday with a n*de photo on Instagram.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Gwyneth Paltrow wore a brand new Goop product--and nothing else--in a new Instagram post honoring her...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|
Gwyneth Paltrow is wearing nothing but her birthday suit. The goop entrepreneur rang in her 48th...
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|