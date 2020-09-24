Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen taken to hospital for heavy bleeding

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Chrissy Teigen taken to hospital for heavy bleeding

Chrissy Teigen taken to hospital for heavy bleeding

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen has been taken to hospital after she began bleeding constantly.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5M [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5M

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who are expecting their third child -- a boy -- have just bought a nearly 11,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for $17.5 million.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:07Published
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feared third pregnancy 'would never happen' [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feared third pregnancy 'would never happen'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy was "truly a surprise" for the couple - as they feared "it would never happen".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rely on couples therapy to strengthen marriage [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rely on couples therapy to strengthen marriage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared that they rely on couples therapy to strengthen their relationship as they await the arrival of their third child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published