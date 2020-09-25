Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Lifts State Coronavirus Restrictions for Restaurants

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Florida Lifts State Coronavirus Restrictions for Restaurants

Florida Lifts State Coronavirus Restrictions for Restaurants

Republican FL Governor Ron DeSantis announced the lifting of the restrictions on Friday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida

Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity [Video]

Gov. DeSantis on Phase 3: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

From St. Petersburg, DeSantis said that restaurants and other businesses may operate immediately at full capacity.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:46Published

U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions

 "We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

'Why do you not want people to vote:' Former felon details voting struggles [Video]

'Why do you not want people to vote:' Former felon details voting struggles

From high profile athletes like LeBron James to former presidential candidates like Michael Bloomberg; high powered names are fronting millions of dollars to pay off former felons' debts in Florida. Story: https://bit.ly/336EEc1

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:02Published

Coronavirus updates: Global death toll nears 1M; Florida tops 700K cases; WHO provides potential vaccine timeline

 The World Health Organization says mass vaccinations are unlikely until mid-2021. Florida tops 700,000 cases. Latest COVID-19 news.
 
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett as Democrats threaten to slow down the process

 Republicans are pushing for a swift confirmation for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The fight over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacated seat has also become..
CBS News
Analysis: Trump's Doubled Down On Appealing To His Base. And It's Backfiring [Video]

Analysis: Trump's Doubled Down On Appealing To His Base. And It's Backfiring

The percentage of voters who see President Donald Trump as conservative has jumped during his presidency compared to his 2016 campaign. But according to CNN contributor Harry Enten, that's not good news for Trump as the general election looms. In efforts to appease the base, Trump has failed to appeal to those outside of it. There are more Democrats and independents than there are Republicans in the electorate.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Biden says Trump trying to overturn Obamacare with court pick

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called on the Senate to reject President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court,..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Florida Gov. DeSantis lifts major restrictions on restaurants, other businesses, in push to boost economy

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida is lifting major coronavirus-era restrictions on...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



Tweets about this

farinas_marta

Marta fari OF COURSE, SINCE WE ERADICATED CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA Florida reopens: DeSantis lifts state’s coronavirus restricti… https://t.co/y7iFtIFnIt 3 hours ago

Rose13670727

Rose RT @JoeyHorn_: Florida Lifts State Restaurant Restrictions: Live Covid-19 Updates https://t.co/NZOa43xdR1 3 hours ago

NettaTah

Lynnetta White RT @ABCWorldNews: FLORIDA LIFTS RESTRICTIONS: As U.S. coronavirus cases surge past seven million, @WhitJohnson reports on Florida's governo… 5 hours ago

sarojhg

sgarcata RT @NPR: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's lifting all restrictions on businesses statewide that were imposed to limit the spread of the… 6 hours ago

jenpenzy

🇺🇸proudmomma4Trump🐸🇺🇸 RT @Proven_Right: Florida reopens: DeSantis lifts state’s coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/nKTtLhXT4w 7 hours ago

SportsfanSoflo

Skeptical Individual 🇺🇸 RT @Rainbow_Whisper: LET FREEDOM RING!!🔔🔔🔔 Thank you ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩!! Florida reopens: DeSantis lifts state’s coronavirus restrictions… 8 hours ago

1Tenants

1980 Tenants RT @diverdown48: Florida adds 2,795 coronavirus cases, 107 more resident deaths as state lifts restrictions https://t.co/jCSfx5zu4u 9 hours ago

rpstranslations

Tony Rosado Florida reopens: DeSantis lifts state’s coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/J1Zu2Gn6kL 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

In full: 'We don't want tighter restrictions' [Video]

In full: 'We don't want tighter restrictions'

Health Minister Helen Whately has refused to rule out tighter coronavirus restrictions as student head back to university.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 14:19Published
Another Day Of More Than 700 Positive Tests In N.J. [Video]

Another Day Of More Than 700 Positive Tests In N.J.

Health officials in the Garden State are concerned about the growing number of coronavirus cases as the state recorded more than 700 for the second straight day, the highest numbers since June. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:44Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order Means Bars & Nightclubs Are Back In Business [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order Means Bars & Nightclubs Are Back In Business

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo shares what local leaders can and can't do under the new order.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:01Published