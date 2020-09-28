Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, Riddhima wishes baby brother with throwback pics
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday today.
#RanbirKapoorbirthday #RanbirKapoor
NewsfeedsMedia Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima shares throwback pics to wish him: ‘Love you so much my baby... - Hindustan… https://t.co/SPkJsrS9Yk 8 minutes ago
andhravilas Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro' https://t.co/Q8OUf3LRYq #Akshaykumar #DeepikaPadukone #AmitabhBachchan 24 minutes ago
Bollywood Pub #RanbirKapoor #Kareena
Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro' https://t.co/YoMMhFgMo7 24 minutes ago
🆁🅺|🅷🅾🅻🅸🅲 (HBD RK) RT @firstpost: On #RanbirKapoor's birthday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him
https://t.c… 25 minutes ago
Firstpost On #RanbirKapoor's birthday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him
https://t.co/abd1IyKqTl 1 hour ago
Hope! RT @ZoomTV: #RanbirKapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday today
https://t.co/HlKBFBVjoZ 2 hours ago
TheLiveMirror Ranbir Kapoor Turns 38: Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Baby Brother With Throwback Pics
#RanbirKapoor… https://t.co/Bnosx14kHk 3 hours ago
Global News Happy Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a special post for ‘baby brother’ https://t.co/QiLKPXh1Vf 4 hours ago