Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, Riddhima wishes baby brother with throwback pics

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, Riddhima wishes baby brother with throwback pics

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, Riddhima wishes baby brother with throwback pics

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday today.

#RanbirKapoorbirthday #RanbirKapoor


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor: Riddhima Sahni wishes her baby brother as he turns 38

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on December 4. The film...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday wish for 'baby brother' Ranbir Kapoor includes Alia Bhatt

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a short and sweet birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor, and it, of...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

NewsfeedsMedia

NewsfeedsMedia Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima shares throwback pics to wish him: ‘Love you so much my baby... - Hindustan… https://t.co/SPkJsrS9Yk 8 minutes ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro' https://t.co/Q8OUf3LRYq #Akshaykumar #DeepikaPadukone #AmitabhBachchan 24 minutes ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub #RanbirKapoor #Kareena Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro' https://t.co/YoMMhFgMo7 24 minutes ago

ranbirkapoorluv

🆁🅺|🅷🅾🅻🅸🅲 (HBD RK) RT @firstpost: On #RanbirKapoor's birthday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him https://t.c… 25 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost On #RanbirKapoor's birthday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him https://t.co/abd1IyKqTl 1 hour ago

Ewi_na_

Hope! RT @ZoomTV: #RanbirKapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday today https://t.co/HlKBFBVjoZ 2 hours ago

thelivemirror

TheLiveMirror Ranbir Kapoor Turns 38: Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Baby Brother With Throwback Pics #RanbirKapoor… https://t.co/Bnosx14kHk 3 hours ago

GlobalNews82

Global News Happy Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a special post for ‘baby brother’ https://t.co/QiLKPXh1Vf 4 hours ago