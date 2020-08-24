Louis DeJoy Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ to Reinstall Removed Mail Sorting Machines

85 Million Pieces Of Mail Delayed In One Week



A new Senate report finds an estimated 85 million are late in one week. According to Gizmodo the report finds there had been nearly a 20 percent drop in on-time deliveries. The report was prepared by Democratic staff on the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. It describes a significant decline in the percentage of mail delivered on time in each of the postal service’s 67 districts. The reports blame controversial changes ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the delays.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970