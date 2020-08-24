Louis DeJoy Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ to Reinstall Removed Mail Sorting Machines

Last week, a federal judge issued an injunction requiring the US Postal Service to reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The judge called the changes an 'an intentional effort' by President Donald Trump and DeJoy to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of upcoming elections. But according to Business Insider, the USPS claimed in a court filing Wednesday, 'no can do.
A federal judge has blocked controversial changes to the United States postal service, saying they were "a politically motivated attack" that had slowed the nation's mail and likely would slow the delivery of ballots in the upcoming presidential election.
A new Senate report finds an estimated 85 million are late in one week. According to Gizmodo the report finds there had been nearly a 20 percent drop in on-time deliveries. The report was prepared by Democratic staff on the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. It describes a significant decline in the percentage of mail delivered on time in each of the postal service’s 67 districts. The reports blame controversial changes ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the delays.
US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is now in the hot seat for more than slowing down the mail delivery. The USPS's decline in productivity has raised concerns about its ability to manage the unprecedented deluge of absentee ballots expected this election season. According to Gizmodo, five of his former employees have accused him of engaging in a straw donor scheme.