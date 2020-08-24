Global  
 

Louis DeJoy Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ to Reinstall Removed Mail Sorting Machines

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has revealed that the US Postal Service will not be able to return hundreds of high-speed mail sorting machines to service.


Last week, a federal judge issued an injunction requiring the US Postal Service to reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The judge called the changes an 'an intentional effort' by President Donald Trump and DeJoy to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of upcoming elections. But according to Business Insider, the USPS claimed in a court filing Wednesday, 'no can do.

A federal judge has blocked controversial changes to the United States postal service, saying they were "a politically motivated attack" that had slowed the nation's mail and likely would slow the delivery of ballots in the upcoming presidential election.

A new Senate report finds an estimated 85 million are late in one week. According to Gizmodo the report finds there had been nearly a 20 percent drop in on-time deliveries. The report was prepared by Democratic staff on the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. It describes a significant decline in the percentage of mail delivered on time in each of the postal service’s 67 districts. The reports blame controversial changes ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the delays.

US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is now in the hot seat for more than slowing down the mail delivery. The USPS's decline in productivity has raised concerns about its ability to manage the unprecedented deluge of absentee ballots expected this election season. According to Gizmodo, five of his former employees have accused him of engaging in a straw donor scheme.

[NFA] U.S. Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday introduced a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill, far below the $1 trillion they sought just weeks ago. Gavino Garay has more.

House Democrats are planning to investigate straw-donor claims against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from his former employees at a logistics company.

CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on the protest.

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch had a heated exchange with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a Monday hearing.

