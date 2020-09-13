‘If I have a tractor & I set it on fire..’: Amarinder Singh’s counter to BJP

BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over the protests against the agriculture bills, which have now been signed into law by the President.
Youth Congress workers set a tractor ablaze at India Gate this morning during the protests.
5 of them were also detained later.
BJP attacked the Congress saying that their true intention of spreading ‘lawlessness’ had been exposed.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Congress has been misleading farmers and is miffed that the Modi government has worked for the farmer community during its tenure.
He also said that tough action should be taken against those indulging in anti-social acts and said the Congress should ensure its leaders do not spread chaos.
Responding to the BJP, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who is sitting on a protest against the agriculture related bills said that if one owns a tractor and wants to set it on fire, why should anyone else be bothered?
At least four people have died after a building collapsed at Dera Bassi area in Mohali in Punjab. Four have been rescued so far from the debris. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday visited house of uncle who was killed last month. He thanked Punjab Police and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh after the arrests in the case. Punjab Police arrested three members of an inter-state gang of robbers. As per the state government, 11 other accused are yet to be arrested. "I just met my sister, Punjab Police have done a great job. I would like to thank Punjab CM, he has helped a lot. The family is going through a difficult time and I am trying to do my best," he said. Raina had earlier appealed to Punjab CM and Punjab Police for help nab the culprits. The attack on Raina's family had taken place in Pathankot's Tharyal on the night intervening August 19 and 20. While Raina's uncle had died on the spot after sustaining head injuries, his 32-year-old cousin passed away later at a private hospital.
Punjab Youth Congress workers set ablaze a tractor at India Gate on Sep 28 as they were protesting against farm reforms and other issues. Later, 5 people, residents of Punjab were detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the incident and said, "Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to spread anarchy. The incident is unfortunate. They are trying to mislead farmers. Words fall short to condemn this incident."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three petroleum projects in Bihar via video conferencing on September 13. Speaking on today's inauguration of Durgapur-Banka section of Paradip-Muzaffarpur pipeline, Union Minister of Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stated that in last 6 years, 400 petrol pumps became operational in Bihar while 1,200 LPG distributors opened. "This generated employment for 20,000 youths here," he added.