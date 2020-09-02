Tampa Bay has the American League’s top record after reaching the postseason last season as a wild card.

Rays end season with win to eliminate Phillies from playoffs

Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is facing a one-game suspension and a fine for Tuesday's ejection and his comments on the umpires and AL East rivals New York Yankees.

Rays earn AL playoff spot with doubleheader sweep of Orioles The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 nightcap victory that completed the sweep.