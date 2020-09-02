Global  
 

Rays end season with win to eliminate Phillies from playoffs

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Tampa Bay has the American League’s top record after reaching the postseason last season as a wild card.

Story: https://bit.ly/2GhPKlq


Rays earn AL playoff spot with doubleheader sweep of Orioles [Video]

Rays earn AL playoff spot with doubleheader sweep of Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 nightcap victory that completed the sweep.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:13Published
Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees [Video]

Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is facing a one-game suspension and a fine for Tuesday's ejection and his comments on the umpires and AL East rivals New York Yankees.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:17Published

