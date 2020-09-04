Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West dances and raps with locals during Haiti trip

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Kanye West dances and raps with locals during Haiti trip

Kanye West dances and raps with locals during Haiti trip

Kanye West is on a solo trip to Haiti, where he participated in local celebrations.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West Celebrates with Locals in Haiti

 Kanye West has made his way to Haiti ... celebrating with locals without a trace of Kim Kardashian or the kids. Ye, fresh off a visit to Jamaica, touched down..
TMZ.com
Kanye West gets serious about his plans to overhaul the music industry [Video]

Kanye West gets serious about his plans to overhaul the music industry

Kanye West has outlined his plan to turn the music industry upside down and help artists win back their master recordings.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Austin Mahone Wants to Help Kanye and Other Artists Get Their Masters

 Kanye West's on a noble crusade to help musicians gain control of their livelihood ... according to Austin Mahone, who has experience with the process and wants..
TMZ.com
Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back

Swift has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Haiti Haiti Country in the Caribbean

Haiti protests: Anger over killings by armed gangs [Video]

Haiti protests: Anger over killings by armed gangs

Haiti has long been a fragile nation, where most people live on less than $2 a day.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Partying With Locals on Solo Trip to Haiti

Kanye is seen mingling with the locals, dancing and rapping as he continues his solo trip from...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Machine Gun Kelly's Eminem Feud, Kanye West's Call to the Music Industry & More | Billboard News [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly's Eminem Feud, Kanye West's Call to the Music Industry & More | Billboard News

Machine Gun Kelly's Eminem Feud, Kanye West's Call to the Music Industry & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:35Published
Kanye West's Plan to 'Re-Think' the Music Industry | Billboard New [Video]

Kanye West's Plan to 'Re-Think' the Music Industry | Billboard New

Kanye West's Plan to 'Re-Think' the Music Industry | Billboard New

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:55Published
Kanye West has expressed his views on the music industry [Video]

Kanye West has expressed his views on the music industry

Kanye West says the music industry is "a broken system that needs to be fixed" amid his latest rant about buying his own masters.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published