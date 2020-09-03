Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President?

Global  
 

Dwayne Johnson is a WWE legend, actor and businessman.

He has officially made his first public endorsement for a presidential candidate.

Johnson is supporting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday.

Johnson posted a video on Twitter endorsing the Democrats for the November 3rd election.

He added that he has voted for both parties in the past and that this is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades."


