Rihanna slams Kentucky Attorney General over Breonna Taylor decision

Duration: 00:47s
Rihanna is the latest star to slam Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for failing to charge the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.


Rihanna Rihanna Barbadian singer, songwriter, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Rihanna teases star-studded lineup for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’ [Video]

Rihanna teases star-studded lineup for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’

On September 17, Rihanna revealed the second installment of her ‘Savage x Fenty Fashion Show’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Rihanna 'completely fine' after flipping over electric scooter [Video]

Rihanna 'completely fine' after flipping over electric scooter

Representatives for Rihanna have assured the star is "completely fine" after she was spotted with bruises on her face on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Rihanna wants to end the stigma surrounding skincare for men [Video]

Rihanna wants to end the stigma surrounding skincare for men

The singer and businesswoman launched her Fenty Skin brand last month as an extension of her successful Fenty Beauty range.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Breonna Taylor evidence leaks appear to show charged Louisville officer in her unit after shooting

 Just three days after a grand jury decided no charges for the killing of Breonna Taylor, evidence is leaking on social media and news sites.
USATODAY.com

Louisville Citizens Seek Mental Health Help After Breonna Taylor Decision

 The decision not to charge the cops who killed Breonna Taylor has taken its toll on an untold number of Louisville residents, who are having a hard time coping...
TMZ.com

Breonna Taylor Ballistics Report Inconclusive On Whose Bullet Hit LMPD Cop

 One of the ballistics reports used to determine who shot who in the moments leading up to Breonna Taylor's death appears to contradict the Kentucky AG's version..
TMZ.com

Daniel Cameron (Kentucky politician) American lawyer and politician

Fact check: Kentucky attorney general is not married to a relative of Mitch McConnell

 Viral posts on Facebook falsely suggest that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's wife is a niece or granddaughter of the powerful senator.
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor's 'heartbroken' family calls for release of grand jury transcripts

 The family's lawyer demanded that Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron show whether he presented any evidence on Breonna Taylor's behalf, after a grand jury..
SBS

Breonna Taylor case sparks more protests after grand jury decision

 Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, spoke out out after Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement that none of the three officers involved in..
CBS News

'Release the transcripts': Ben Crump slams decision in Breonna Taylor case, calls out systemic racism in the legal system

 Breonna Taylor's family and attorneys demanded Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron release the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings.
 
USATODAY.com

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

The Judiciary Committee will hold hearings starting Oct. 12. Here is what’s next.

 Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, has already vowed that the Senate will vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee by..
NYTimes.com

Protesters gather for fourth straight day in Louisville, Kentucky

 Protesters are demonstrating for the fourth straight day in Louisville, Kentucky, following the decision to not directly charge any police officers in Breonna..
CBS News

The 'very troubling' questions Kentucky's attorney general isn't answering on the Breonna Taylor decision

 Why wasn't Brett Hankison charged with endangering Breonna Taylor? Did the grand jury even vote on homicide charges? A look at unanswered questions.
USATODAY.com

The 'very troubling' questions Kentucky's attorney general isn't answering on the Breonna Taylor decision

Why wasn't Brett Hankison charged with endangering Breonna Taylor? Did the grand jury even vote on...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizFOXNews.comCBS News


Kentucky AG Calls Out ‘Celebrities, Influencers, and Activists’ in Wake of Breonna Taylor Decision: They ‘Will Try to Tell Us How to Feel’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called out "celebrities, influencers, and activists" during...
Mediaite - Published

Kentucky AG on Killing of Breonna Taylor: 'My Heart Breaks'

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said at a press conference following the Grand...
Newsmax - Published


Rihanna Takes Aim At Kentucky Attorney General Following Breonna Taylor Ruling [Video]

Rihanna Takes Aim At Kentucky Attorney General Following Breonna Taylor Ruling

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:14Published
Night two of Breonna Taylor protests in Bakersfield [Video]

Night two of Breonna Taylor protests in Bakersfield

Night two of Breonna Taylor protests in Bakersfield

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:05Published
Demonstrators march following Breonna Taylor decision for racial injustice [Video]

Demonstrators march following Breonna Taylor decision for racial injustice

Calls for justice for Breonna Taylor echoed through downtown Nashville on Saturday night.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:10Published