Absentee ballot battle continues in Wisconsin

Appeals court extends pause on absentee ballot extensions in WisconsinLittle more than five weeks out from the election, any extra time to get your mail-in ballot delivered will remain on pause by order of a federal appeals court. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals..
Detroit mayor prepared to shut down city government to help count votesDetroit mayor prepared to shut down city government to help count votes
Wisconsin election officers: 'Do not try to vote twice'Concerns of possible voter fraud in the November election has state election officials sending a stern warning to voters: do not try to vote twice.