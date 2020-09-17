Global  
 

Absentee ballot battle continues in Wisconsin

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Absentee ballot battle continues in Wisconsin
Sunday's ruling makes Wisconsin absentee ballots due on Election Day by 8 p.m.

