Twenty-storey high Buddha taking shape in Bangkok after being delayed by pandemic

A giant Buddha statue that is as tall as a 20-storey building sits by a canal in the Thon Buri district of Bangkok, Thailand.

The colossal religious figure called Dhammakaya Thep Mongkol Buddha is 226ft (69 metres) high and 131ft (140 metres) wide .

The gold-coloured shrine is made of copper.

The construction started in 2017 and was set to finish this year until the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Builders now hope it will be completed by the end of the year.

It is located inside the Paknam Bhasicharoen Temple beside the Bangkok Yai Canal, a 10 mile long water route that the local government is developing as a new tourism destination in the area.