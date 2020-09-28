Trump Demands Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

Pres.

Donald Trump wants his own Justice Department to investigate House Rep.

Ilhan Omar.

The Daily Mail reports that President reacted to claim that supporters of Omar engaged in voter fraud.

James O'Keefe, a conservative journalist, made the claims on Sunday.

He says brother of Minneapolis city council member 'harvested ballots'.

'Ballot harvesting,' or 'ballot collection,' is legal in more than half of US states.

It allows third parties to collect ballots on behalf of physically impaired voters.

Trump hopes to win key swing state of Minnesota in upcoming election.