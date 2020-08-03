Uber wins back right to operate in London

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei stages a silent protest in support of Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in central London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Turkish authorities have ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party. The warrants are in relation to violent protests from 2014 against the siege by Islamic State of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani. Adam Reed reports
A one-man climate movement is looking to build momentum to force the Russian government to take action. Arshak Makichyan has been standing alone on the streets of Moscow to raise awareness and gather support for his cause. Adam Reed reports.
Star of the Deadpool films Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney have revealed plans to invest in a Welsh soccer team. Wrexham plays its games in the fifth tier of the English game and has never reached the Premier League. Adam Reed reports.
The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya sees no reason why sanctions now can't be pushed through. Adam Reed reports.