Uber wins back right to operate in London

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Uber wins back right to operate in London

Uber wins back right to operate in London

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating license.

A British judge was satisfied the service was now 'fit and proper' after addressing safety concerns.

Adam Reed reports.


Uber wins appeal against London ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Uber has won its appeal after losing its license to operate in London, Bloomberg reports. A judge ruled that..
The Verge

Uber secures right to continue operating in London

 A court renews the ride-hailing giant's London licence despite previous safety concerns.
BBC News

Uber Delivery Driver Thrown Off Bike, Hogtied By Portland Cops

 An Uber delivery man was riding his bike in Portland Saturday night when he was swarmed by cops and taken to the ground. The man was riding along and passed a..
TMZ.com

Silent protest held in London for Julian Assange [Video]

Silent protest held in London for Julian Assange

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei stages a silent protest in support of Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in central London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Turkey orders arrests over 2014 Kurdish protests [Video]

Turkey orders arrests over 2014 Kurdish protests

Turkish authorities have ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party. The warrants are in relation to violent protests from 2014 against the siege by Islamic State of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani. Adam Reed reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published
The lonely mission of a Russian climate activist [Video]

The lonely mission of a Russian climate activist

A one-man climate movement is looking to build momentum to force the Russian government to take action. Arshak Makichyan has been standing alone on the streets of Moscow to raise awareness and gather support for his cause. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published
Ryan Reynolds stars in Welsh soccer team takeover [Video]

Ryan Reynolds stars in Welsh soccer team takeover

Star of the Deadpool films Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney have revealed plans to invest in a Welsh soccer team. Wrexham plays its games in the fifth tier of the English game and has never reached the Premier League. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published
Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions [Video]

Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions

The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya sees no reason why sanctions now can't be pushed through. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

