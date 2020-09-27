Nagorny Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day
Heavy fighting as Armenia and Azerbaijan clashFootage released by the Azerbaijan's defense ministry showed mortar teams and artillery bombarding positions of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh army as fighting between the two countries over the breakaway region continued.
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan
Armenia mobilizes male population, Azeri fighting ragesArmenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region declared martial law and mobilized male population on Sunday, following military clashes with Azerbaijan.
Tracey RT @France24_en: ▶️ Nagorny-Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day https://t.co/OzjQ0t4mtM https… 1 minute ago
FRANCE 24 English ▶️ Nagorny-Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day https://t.co/OzjQ0t4mtM https://t.co/ehG235i7lv 7 minutes ago