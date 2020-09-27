Global  
 

Nagorny Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day

Nagorny Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day

Nagorno-Karabakh: What's behind the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict?

 A disputed territory lies at the heart of this conflict, which dates back to the Soviet Union.
Heavy fighting as Armenia and Azerbaijan clash [Video]

Heavy fighting as Armenia and Azerbaijan clash

Footage released by the Azerbaijan's defense ministry showed mortar teams and artillery bombarding positions of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh army as fighting between the two countries over the breakaway region continued.

Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

 The two sides report fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh and blame each other for starting it.
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan

Armenia mobilizes male population, Azeri fighting rages [Video]

Armenia mobilizes male population, Azeri fighting rages

Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region declared martial law and mobilized male population on Sunday, following military clashes with Azerbaijan.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting rages in disputed region

 Casualties mount as both Armenia and Azerbaijan claim an upper hand in fighting over disputed region.
