Viking Descendant Hah, should be interesting to see Democrats attack a person of faith!!!! BREAKING REPORT: President Trump to Nomin… https://t.co/t6OpnXVcfi 3 days ago

Barbara Stokes (MAGA2020)☆☆☆ @AkiraTakamedo @SenBlumenthal The Democrats have not acted civil in decades. They r the party that dig up dirt on o… https://t.co/cajvA93MDx 2 days ago

Bodie RT @LibertyLover56 : @AkiraTakamedo @SenBlumenthal The Democrats have not acted civil in decades. They r the party that dig up dirt on oppon… 2 days ago

Vickyxuanxuan Democrats can’t find anything to attack trump,now went back his tax report,shameless,can’t you guys do something us… https://t.co/CL0yXSbhQO 5 hours ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Democrats on the attack after Trump tax return revelations – US politics live Six key findings from the Trump tax b… https://t.co/s80o6KENA0 1 hour ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Democrats on the attack after Trump tax return revelations – US politics live: Six key findings from the Trump tax… https://t.co/egYHybopKW 50 minutes ago

❌Armand Klein❌ @RTLlu why do not you report real news?Like this!Pelosi&US Democrats support a later terms abortion law with killin… https://t.co/AlDARm2scl 42 minutes ago