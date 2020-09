Boston Shuts Down Salt Bae's Steakhouse For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Boston Shuts Down Salt Bae's Steakhouse For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines A Boston restaurant opened by social media star Salt Bae has been shut down for violating coronavirus safety guidelines. 0

