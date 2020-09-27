Global  
 

Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Both countries have released dramatic footage purporting to show violent clashes between the two armies.

In the worst escalation in violence since 2016, both sides have already reported several military and civilian deaths.

The region is internationally considered to be part of Azerbaijan, but it has been run by ethnic Armenians backed by Armenia since Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence in 1994.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident of regaining control over the breakaway region.

Report by Avagninag.

Donald Trump Avoids Paying Income Tax Claims NY Times

Donald Trump Avoids Paying Income Tax Claims NY Times

The New York Times claims Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income tax, both in 2016 and 2017.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:08Published
Silent protest held in London for Julian Assange

Silent protest held in London for Julian Assange

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei stages a silent protest in support of Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in central London.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published
Flowers placed in memory of Sergeant Matt Ratana

Flowers placed in memory of Sergeant Matt Ratana

Tributes continue to paid to Sergeant Matt Ratana of the Metropolitan Police who was shot dead in Croydon on Friday morning.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Green calls for 'Christmas guarantee' for students

Green calls for ‘Christmas guarantee’ for students

Shadow Education Secretary, Kate Green, has said although schools and universities have put in place measures to protect children, the government needs to 'step up to the plate' and test more.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

Deadly Clashes In Nagorno-Karabakh Prompt Urgent Calls For Cease-Fire

Deadly Clashes In Nagorno-Karabakh Prompt Urgent Calls For Cease-Fire (RFE/RL) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan reported heavy destruction and casualties on September 27 after...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleMENAFN.com


Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Violence escalates in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported increasing civilian and military casualties amid violent clashes...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBS


Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, martial law declared; here's what we know so far

Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after clashes with...
DNA - Published


JackieMilesiF

G. Jackie Milesi F. RT @Reuters: Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with the sides accusi… 10 minutes ago

abomoosajizani

balooch111 RT @zuhaibafridi6: @alikeskin_tr Today Azerbaijan🇦🇿 and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, We all know that Armenian have… 11 minutes ago

ArthurZakare

Arthur Zakare RT @BBCWorld: Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region https://t.co/BGu82lkwYs 14 minutes ago

Shivamaroop

Shivam Arup Kumar Das Watch: Armenia, Azerbaijan clash over Nagorno-Karabakh territory, leave at least 21 dead https://t.co/5F4sbL1Udh via @scroll_in 23 minutes ago

scroll_in

scroll.in Watch: Armenia, Azerbaijan clash over Nagorno-Karabakh territory, leave at least 21 dead https://t.co/JjUD9E1Cx7 24 minutes ago

Eagle4kw

علي أسد Ali Asad Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: Putin calls for end to fighting as civilians killed in Nagorno-Karabakh clashes https://t.co/FQ67rFOiW9 30 minutes ago

EggmanOrWalrus

Phil Resch Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region #EU https://t.co/1Z6nBy5tWP 36 minutes ago

_01Katarina

_Nadine RT @michaelcdeibert: More casualties as #Armenia and #Azerbaijan forces clash for second day; Both sides accuse each other of using heavy m… 45 minutes ago


Heavy fighting as Armenia and Azerbaijan clash

Heavy fighting as Armenia and Azerbaijan clash

Footage released by the Azerbaijan's defense ministry showed mortar teams and artillery bombarding positions of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh army as fighting between the two countries over the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News

Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan and at least 23 were killed and over 100 wounded on Sunday. The conflict happened in the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh which lies..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame in Nagorno-Karabakh flare-up

Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame in Nagorno-Karabakh flare-up

As rhetoric escalates and reports of rising casualties come in, concerns are reignited about stability in the region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published