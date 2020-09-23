Global  
 

Has Russell Wilson already locked up MVP?

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:04s
What I’m Hearing: Russell Wilson is stepping it up this season, but it it enough to secure MVP


NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Seahawks' Russell Wilson makes MVP case; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky flops

After Sunday's NFL action, there's a clear early front-runner for MVP in Russell Wilson. But another...
USATODAY.com - Published

Opinion: With red-hot Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have become NFL's ultimate closers

The Seahawks have had their fair share of close calls over the years, but Russell Wilson's play this...
USATODAY.com - Published

Seahawks QB Wilson now favorite for NFL MVP

A strong start and increased betting interest has propelled Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD [Video]

TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD

TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Colin sold him on Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Plus, hear why TJ believes Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz faces a must win game against..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:41Published
Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:32Published
Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 3 matchup of Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys vs. Russell Wilson's Seahawks. Hear why Colin believes that Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson and Kyler..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:01Published