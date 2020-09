What I’m Hearing: Russell Wilson is stepping it up this season, but it it enough to secure MVP

Has Russell Wilson already locked up MVP?

Also reported by • Daily Caller

A strong start and increased betting interest has propelled Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to...

The Seahawks have had their fair share of close calls over the years, but Russell Wilson's play this...

After Sunday's NFL action, there's a clear early front-runner for MVP in Russell Wilson. But another...