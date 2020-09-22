Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farm laws: Punjab CM’s sit-in protest; DMK chief joins farmers in Kanchipuram

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:35s - Published
Farm laws: Punjab CM’s sit-in protest; DMK chief joins farmers in Kanchipuram

Farm laws: Punjab CM’s sit-in protest; DMK chief joins farmers in Kanchipuram

Farmers protest was joined by several political leaders across India.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a sit-in protest in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Meanwhile, DMK President joined farmers protest in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram.

Farmers have been protesting across the nation over the three farm bills, now law.

Farmers called for a ‘bandh’ in Karnataka, which was supported by JD(S) and Congress.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Political party in India

MK Stalin joins farmers protest in TN's Kanchipuram [Video]

MK Stalin joins farmers protest in TN's Kanchipuram

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin took part in a protest against farm reforms in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram on Sep 28. The protest was staged in Keezhambi village. Protests have been intensified in the nation after Parliament passed farm bills, and the subsequent assent by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Watch: Opposition MPs stage protest against agriculture bills in Parliament [Video]

Watch: Opposition MPs stage protest against agriculture bills in Parliament

Opposition MPs protested in parliament premises against the agriculture bills. They held demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue in parliament. They also took out a march from Gandhi statue Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises. Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest. They were carrying posters which read ‘save farmers, save workers, save democracy’. Opposition MPs are now set to meet President Kovind this evening to discuss the issue. They have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to sign the contentious Bills. Opposition has been critical of the agriculture bills while the government has said that farmers are being misled by the opposition. Opposition had earlier also demanded that their concerns be addressed by the government. The opposition has boycotted the parliament session against the passage of the agri bills and the suspension of eight opposition MPs for unruly behavior in the upper house on Sunday. Opposition had demanded revocation of their suspension. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:51Published

Kanchipuram Kanchipuram Municipality in Tamil Nadu, India


Farmer Farmer Person that works in agriculture

Farmers across country hit the streets; rail, road traffic disrupted in many states

 Farmers’ protests against farm bills passed in Parliament had a strong impact in many parts of the country on Friday, the most affected being Punjab, Haryana..
IndiaTimes
Stubble burning begins in Punjab's Amritsar [Video]

Stubble burning begins in Punjab's Amritsar

Farmers began burning stubble in their fields in Amritsar, the practice which every year deteriorates air quality in Punjab and adjoining states. A Farmer said, "Govt should provide us 2-3 machines in every block so that we need not burn the stubble." Earlier, Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had written to chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana to control cases of stubble burning.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges [Video]

Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges

Farmer groups in Punjab have started their three day long ‘rail roko’ agitation against the three agriculture bills. Farmers were seen gathering on railway tracks as part of their protests. Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or partially from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits' three-day rail roko protest. The call for 'rail roko' agitation was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and later different farmers' outfits extended their support to it. Parliament has passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and they now await the President’s nod to become laws. Meanwhile, BJP and the Congress are involved in a war of words over the bills. While Congress said that the BJP government is trying to make farmers slaves and help their ‘corporate friends’, BJP has hit back saying that the Congress should have discussed their issues in Parliament rather than boycott the session. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:12Published

Amarinder Singh Amarinder Singh 15th and current Chief Minister of Punjab, India

‘If I have a tractor & I set it on fire..’: Amarinder Singh’s counter to BJP [Video]

‘If I have a tractor & I set it on fire..’: Amarinder Singh’s counter to BJP

BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over the protests against the agriculture bills, which have now been signed into law by the President. Youth Congress workers set a tractor ablaze at India Gate this morning during the protests. 5 of them were also detained later. BJP attacked the Congress saying that their true intention of spreading ‘lawlessness’ had been exposed. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Congress has been misleading farmers and is miffed that the Modi government has worked for the farmer community during its tenure. He also said that tough action should be taken against those indulging in anti-social acts and said the Congress should ensure its leaders do not spread chaos. Responding to the BJP, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who is sitting on a protest against the agriculture related bills said that if one owns a tractor and wants to set it on fire, why should anyone else be bothered? Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:55Published

Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws

 KALAN: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws. He also slammed the..
IndiaTimes
4 people die after building collapses in Mohali [Video]

4 people die after building collapses in Mohali

At least four people have died after a building collapsed at Dera Bassi area in Mohali in Punjab. Four have been rescued so far from the debris. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

BJP's strategy for Punjab Assembly Election 2022 in wake of broken ties with Shiromani Akali Dal

 The emergency meeting of the core committee of the party's Punjab unit was held in Chandigarh on Sunday under the chairmanship of State President Ashwani Sharma...
DNA

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district District in Punjab, India

Punjab CM launches stir against farm laws at Bhagat Singh's village

 Punjab Congress leaders, led by CM Amarinder Singh, launched a sit-in agitation against the contentious agricultural laws at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr, the..
IndiaTimes

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

45-day dolls exhibition begins in Coimbatore ahead of Navratri [Video]

45-day dolls exhibition begins in Coimbatore ahead of Navratri

45-day Navarathri Kolu exhibition began in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore but sales of Kolu dolls have gone down due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10,000 varieties of dolls have been displayed by artisans at the exhibition organised by Poompuhar. Dolls made up of matchsticks, family sets, Ramayana set and models of temples were among the few varieties in the exhibition. The varieties of dolls are less than previous years as fewer artists have participated in the fest this year. Also, due to COVID pandemic, only a few visitors are visiting the expo. The organiser, Ronald Sebastine said, "Every year, Poompuhar conducts Kolu exhibition for 30 days but this year we are conducting it for 45 days. This year due to COVID, Poompuhar does not have good customer footfall. Compared to last year, artisans' stalls are very less. Last year, 20 artisans participated while this year only 15 are here. " Navarathri Kolu festival showcases different culture of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:19Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

Farmers protest in Karnataka against new agriculture law, several detained

 At noon, hundreds of farmers protested in front of the Town Hall in Bengaluru and several others blocked roads till the police asked them to move. However, the..
DNA
Watch: Congress, JD(S), SDPI workers detained as protests rage in Karnataka [Video]

Watch: Congress, JD(S), SDPI workers detained as protests rage in Karnataka

Congress, JD(S) and SDPI workers joined farm groups to protest against the farm bills, the land reforms, amendments to APMCs & labour laws. Farmer groups had given a statewide shutdown call over the issues. Protesters in Hubli were seen stopping buses as part of their protest. SDPI, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, JD(S), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike joined the stir by forming a human chain at the Ashoka Circle in Shivamogga. Some protesters were also detained by the police in Madikeri during their demonstration against the state & the central government. Apart from the centre’s farm bills, the demonstrations were against two important amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act passed by the Karnataka Assembly. The protesters alleged that these laws will ruin the agriculture sector as people with moneybags will purchase agricultural land to convert their black money into white and turn agriculture land into real estate business. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to the protestors not to create unnecessary confusion over the amendments. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amrinder Singh joins farmers' protest, says 'Pakistan's ISI may take advantage' | Oneindia News [Video]

Amrinder Singh joins farmers' protest, says 'Pakistan's ISI may take advantage' | Oneindia News

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will move the Supreme Court against the three farm bills pushed through the Parliament by the Centre last week as he staged a sit-in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate [Video]

Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate

Punjab Youth Congress workers set ablaze a tractor at India Gate on Sep 28 as they were protesting against farm reforms and other issues. Later, 5 people, residents of Punjab were detained in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Farm Bills protest: Tractor set on fire at India Gate | Oneindia News [Video]

Farm Bills protest: Tractor set on fire at India Gate | Oneindia News

Punjab youth Congress Workers set a tractor on fire near India gate early Monday morning in protest against the Farm legislations against which farmers in Punjab and Haryana, India's grain bowl, have..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published