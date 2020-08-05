lechatinbag RT @NightStar44: I bet @POTUS has been taking this He & Melania will be asymptomatic as are all healthy people “Vitamin D reduces infectio… 23 hours ago

Eph 6:12-This Is Not A Game! 6% ❤️Yeshua I bet @POTUS has been taking this He & Melania will be asymptomatic as are all healthy people “Vitamin D reduces i… https://t.co/toS90TTqfx 1 day ago

Pactical RT @QUBFoodProf: Study finds Vit D reduces infection and impact of COVID People are being urged to take a vit D supplement to reduce their… 1 day ago

L. Alfke Vitamin D can reduce the impact of Covid-19 - "The research has shown that Vitamin D can reduce the risk of infecti… https://t.co/leAJb6bB2G 1 day ago

Graham Warner @Carti_Mandua @Mariebe10098426 Not an overriding endorsement. 'There is a chance that their implementation might al… https://t.co/jvVExafME8 2 days ago

JenEric RT @AhraniLogan: Coronavirus: Vitamin D reduces infection & impact of COVID-19, studies find. ‘ ..in the winter months, it is prudent for e… 2 days ago

theboldage Read https://t.co/mpoFQkMuZK to get the lowdown on #vitamind and its relationship with #covid #boldies #wellbeing… https://t.co/zKthwd28jW 2 days ago