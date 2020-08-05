Vitamin D can reduce the impact of Covid-19
Vitamin D can half the risk of fatal coronavirus complications, according to a breakthrough new study.
Vitamin D doesn't boost moodVitamin D does not prevent depression, new research has found.
lechatinbag RT @NightStar44: I bet @POTUS has been taking this
He & Melania will be asymptomatic as are all healthy people
“Vitamin D reduces infectio… 23 hours ago
Eph 6:12-This Is Not A Game! 6% ❤️Yeshua I bet @POTUS has been taking this
He & Melania will be asymptomatic as are all healthy people
“Vitamin D reduces i… https://t.co/toS90TTqfx 1 day ago
Pactical RT @QUBFoodProf: Study finds Vit D reduces infection and impact of COVID
People are being urged to take a vit D supplement to reduce their… 1 day ago
L. Alfke Vitamin D can reduce the impact of Covid-19 - "The research has shown that Vitamin D can reduce the risk of infecti… https://t.co/leAJb6bB2G 1 day ago
Graham Warner @Carti_Mandua @Mariebe10098426 Not an overriding endorsement.
'There is a chance that their implementation might al… https://t.co/jvVExafME8 2 days ago
JenEric RT @AhraniLogan: Coronavirus: Vitamin D reduces infection & impact of COVID-19, studies find. ‘ ..in the winter months, it is prudent for e… 2 days ago
theboldage Read https://t.co/mpoFQkMuZK to get the lowdown on #vitamind and its relationship with #covid #boldies #wellbeing… https://t.co/zKthwd28jW 2 days ago
Peter Tudor Kerr Vitamin D reduce Covid-19 impact https://t.co/465vFES6lM https://t.co/S8rZ3TOA7t 2 days ago