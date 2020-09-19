People in England face £10,000 fines for not self-isolating

Global  
 

On 28 September, new rules make self-isolating a legal requirement in England.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus or has symptoms must quarantine for 10 days, while members of their household or people who have been in close contact with an infected person must self-isolate for 14 days.

Fines start at £1,000 for anyone breaking the rules, with this increasing to £10,000 for repeat offenders or serious breaches.


