Harassment charge MP Claudia Webbe says she is ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’

Tributes continue to paid to Sergeant Matt Ratana of the Metropolitan Police who was shot dead in Croydon on Friday morning. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murderof a Metropolitan Police sergeant, as tributes were paid to the'extraordinary' officer. Sergeant Matt Ratana was shot by a handcuffed suspectin the early hours of Friday at a custody suite in Croydon.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person".
Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition and possession of class B drugs, was able to access the weapon. SgtRatana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custodysuite was his “safest option” as he neared the end of his lengthy policecareer, friend Neil Donohue said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published