Harassment charge MP Claudia Webbe says she is ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s
Harassment charge MP Claudia Webbe says she is ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’

Harassment charge MP Claudia Webbe says she is ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’

Labour MP Claudia Webbe has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” afterbeing charged with harassment.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announcedthe charge against the 55-year-old, who represents Leicester East, on Mondayafter being passed a file of evidence by the Metropolitan Police.


