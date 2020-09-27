Global  
 

US Tik Tok Ban: China accuses US of abusing national power by trying to ban app | Oneindia News

As China and US continue to lock horns over TIK Tok, Beijing on Monday accused the Trump administration of abusing national power by trying to ban TikTok, as a federal court gave the video app's US operations a stay of execution.

A US government order had sought to ban new downloads of the Chinese-owned app but allow use of TikTok until November 12 when all use would be blocked.

President Donald Trump claims the popular app poses a national security threat and harvests data for Beijing, allegations that it denies.

ByteDance has begun discussing a complex transfer of ownership to Silicon Valley giant Oracle.

