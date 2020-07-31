Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized: ABC News

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 minutes ago

CORRECTION: RESENDING WITH A NEW REPORTER TRACK TO CORRECT THE PRONUNCIATION OF 'PARSCALE' AND 'RAPPORT' U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday (September 27) -- after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself.

That's according to ABC News.

The police department in Fort Lauderdale, Florida confirmed that a man identified as Parscale was detained after they received a report from his wife.

On the scene, police spoke with Parscale's wife, who advised them her husband "was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself." The department said in a statement that quote "officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home." They did not directly identify him as Trump's former campaign manager, but a property deed identifies the co-owner of the property as Candice Parscale.

Without specifically confirming the incident, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh said in a statement that quote "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him.

We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible." Parscale was demoted from leading Trump's re-election bid in July, after the president was lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

The former campaign manager drew blame internally for a botched rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June that drew an underwhelming crowd, and led to a subsequent coronavirus outbreak.