Intense Azeri-Armenian fighting draws world powers

Intense Azeri-Armenian fighting draws world powers

Intense Azeri-Armenian fighting draws world powers

Leaders of numerous international powers have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint as deadly fighting between militaries in a disputed territory ran into a second day.

Armenia and Azerbaijan: a decades-long bloody rivalry

Armenia and Azerbaijan: a decades-long bloody rivalry

Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries have released dramatic footage purporting to show violent clashes between the two armies. In the worst escalation in violence since 2016, both sides have already reported several military and civilian deaths. The region is internationally considered to be part of Azerbaijan, but it has been run by ethnic Armenians backed by Armenia since Nagorno-Karabakh's independence in 1994. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident of regaining control over the breakaway region.

Nagorny Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day

Nagorny Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan

Erdogan tells Armenia to end 'occupation' of Nagorno-Karabakh

Erdogan tells Armenia to end 'occupation' of Nagorno-Karabakh

Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

World powers are urging an end to hostilities after clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday.

