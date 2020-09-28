Inside Politics: Henry Kissinger & American Politics P.3

His name and face have faded from the newspaper headlines and the network evening news broadcasts, so he may not be as well known in his 97th year by the younger generation of Americans.

But Dr. Henry Kissinger was perhaps the most consequential Presidential National Security Advisor and Secretary of State in the second half of the 20th Century.

Still today his work impacts our relationships with much of the world, including China, Russia, the Middle East, as well as Southeast Asia through his negotiations to end American involvement in the Vietnam War.

Dr. Kissinger is the subject of a major new book written by Dr. Thomas Schwartz, the distinguished professor of history at Vanderbilt University.

We are happy to say Dr. Schwartz is a frequent guest on INSIDE POLITICS and we are happy to have him join us on our program.