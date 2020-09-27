Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Dias to be great Man City signing'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published
'Dias to be great Man City signing'

'Dias to be great Man City signing'

Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias says defender Ruben Dias will 'fit like a glove' in English football if he completes his move from Benfica to Manchester City.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ruben Dias lauded as ‘mature, humble, skilful and with a great work ethic’ ahead of Man City transfer, by Portugal teammate Jose Fonte

Man City are buying a ‘top, top player’ who is ‘already a leader’ in Ruben Dias, talkSPORT...
talkSPORT - Published

Ruben Dias: Man City set to sign Benfica defender, Nicolas Otamendi to go other way

Manchester City are set to complete the £65m signing of Benfica defender Ruben Dias, with Nicolas...
BBC News - Published

Benfica’s Ruben Dias travelling today to seal £50m Man City exchange deal

Benfica’s Ruben Dias travelling today to seal £50m Man City exchange deal Manchester City are closing in on a £50million deal for the Benfica defender, who is set to become...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this