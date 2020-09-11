Sustainable Face Masks that Are Comfortable and Cool

It seems Americans will be wearing masks for awhile as we try to contain the virus.

These masks can range from N95, to surgical masks, to homemade cotton masks; but no matter which one, they all have drawbacks for wearing them long term.

Some masks stick to your face when it's hot, or have tiny fibers to make your nose each all day, but have to be worn regardless.

To fix that problem Josh Gibson founded Braddock USA: a company dedicated to creating sustainable and comfortable face masks.

Each mask is handmade in Los Angeles with re-purposed materials and a durable dry fit lining to keep you safe and cool.

The best part of these masks?

With each purchase a donation is made to first responders working hard on the front-lines!

We are joined today by Josh Gibson to find out why his masks are better than the rest!

You can grab yours by visiting braddockusa.com.