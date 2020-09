Top 10 Cartoon Character Snacks That Take Us Back Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:34s - Published 2 days ago Top 10 Cartoon Character Snacks That Take Us Back Bring on the snacks! For this list, we’ll be looking at foods inspired by animated properties that leave us feeling nostalgic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bring on the snacks! For this list, we’ll be looking at foods inspired by animated properties that leave us feeling nostalgic. Our countdown includes Tiny Toons Cereal, X-Men Pasta, Flintstones Push-Ups, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Worst Things That Happened to Stewie Griffin



The worst things that happened to Stewie Griffin will make you feel bad for the evil baby. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most terrible, awful things ever to happen to this seminal character,.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:10 Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Candies That Will Make You Nostalgic



Get ready to get sentimental about junk food. For this list, we’ll be looking at our favorite candies that we ate as kids, and we’re excluding chocolaty good things because those are worthy of a.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:40 Published on August 5, 2020