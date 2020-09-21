Global  
 

Amazon Prime Day(s) & Echo Devices; Federal Judge Blocks TikTok Ban | Digital Trends Live 9.28.20

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
Amazon Prime Day(s) & Echo Devices; Federal Judge Blocks TikTok Ban | Digital Trends Live 9.28.20

Amazon Prime Day(s) & Echo Devices; Federal Judge Blocks TikTok Ban | Digital Trends Live 9.28.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Mobile Editor Andrew Martonik walks through why you should and shouldn't update to iOS 14; Co-Director of the HBO documentary 'Agents of Chaos' Javier Botero walks through their look inside Russia's meddling in the 2016 election; Smart Home Editor John Velasco breaks down the latest Amazon Echo and Ring devices; In the news: Amazon officially announced October 13 and 14 and Prime Day shopping holidays; Roku announced a streaming soundbar, the Streambar, and Roku Ultra, a 4K HDR streaming device that supports Dolby Atmo and Dolby Vision; The Servi robot is a food service runner that takes drinks, dishes, and dirty plates to and from the kitchen; and a federal judge has halted Trump's executive order to ban TikTok from app stores.


