The Support that Turned a Brewery Dream into Reality

Throughout the pandemic businesses around the country are finding it hard to balance out their books.

The Racine County Economic Development Corporation decided to step in and help struggling businesses in their community by starting a variety of business recruitment, expansion, financing and talent attraction services throughout Racine County.

A combination of these services was provided to the owners of Low Daily Brewery in the City of Burlington.

When Tim and Claire Sullivan began their transition from the Pacific Northwest to Burlington, the RCEDC provided development assistance in a variety of capacities, including local and state incentive as well as an SBA 504 loan for building renovations and equipment purchasing.

The programs aided the Sullivan's in their new business venture: Low Daily Brewery.

We are joined by Tim and Claire Sullivan from Low Daily, and Laura Million, Business Development Manager and Thomas Van Gent, a Loan Officer from the RCEDC to share their perspectives on the intiatives helping Racine businesses.