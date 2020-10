John Cusack breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in Grosse Pointe Blank, Love & Mercy, High Fidelity, Being John Malkovich, Eight Men Out, 2012, Identity, The Grifters, Con Air, 1408 and Utopia.



Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Times Movie Characters Went Beast Mode



Stay out of their way. For this list, we’re looking at any time a character is pushed to the very limit and just has to go all out. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:43 Published 4 days ago Sylvester Stallone Is Playing Rambo in 'Mortal Kombat 11'



A new trailer reveals John Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, is the latest character to join the iconic game series. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago Gabourey Sidibe Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Characters



Gabourey Sidibe breaks down her most iconic characters, including her roles in 'Precious,' 'American Horror Story,' 'Empire,' 'Antebellum,' 'Tower Heist' and 'The Big C.' Antebellum is on Digital, 4K.. Credit: GQ Duration: 17:12 Published 1 week ago