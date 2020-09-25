Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:59s - Published
Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010.

LeBron James made sure the series wouldn’t be going 6 games by putting up a 38-point triple-double.

The Miami Heat, who closed out the Boston Celtics last night, are now all that stand in the way of LeBron winning his first title as a Laker.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the upcoming 2020 Finals between the Lakers and Heat.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show & reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers advancing to the NBA Finals after their conference finals series win against the Denver Nuggets. Broussard thinks LeBron James was..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:46Published
LeBron James after Lakers knock off Nuggets: 'Job is note done' [Video]

LeBron James after Lakers knock off Nuggets: 'Job is note done'

SportsPulse: The Los Angeles Lakers are headed back to the NBA Finals after knocking off the Nuggets in Game 5, but LeBron James is not ready to celebrate anything yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:28Published
Emmanuel Acho explains why LeBron is still the best player in the NBA | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho explains why LeBron is still the best player in the NBA | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are one game away from the NBA Finals. Emmanuel Acho explains why he thinks LeBron has proven he's still the best player in the NBA.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published