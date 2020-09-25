Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010.

LeBron James made sure the series wouldn’t be going 6 games by putting up a 38-point triple-double.

The Miami Heat, who closed out the Boston Celtics last night, are now all that stand in the way of LeBron winning his first title as a Laker.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the upcoming 2020 Finals between the Lakers and Heat.