This is NASA's $23 million space toilet

A new toilet headed to the space station has a number of features that improve on current space toilet operations and help us prepare for future missions, including those to the Moon and Mars.

The Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) demonstrates a compact toilet and the Urine Transfer System (UTS) that further automates waste management and storage.

Automated emptying of backup storage allows simultaneous use of both toilets on the space station, saving crew member time.

A more reliable waste-disposal method makes things easier for the crew and allows them to focus on other activities such as research.