Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duke and Duchess of Sussex dismiss reality show claims

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Duke and Duchess of Sussex dismiss reality show claims

Duke and Duchess of Sussex dismiss reality show claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dismissed claims they are to star in a reality TV show about their charitable efforts.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Duke and Duchess of Sussex set for 'tasteful' fly-on-the-wall reality show [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Sussex set for 'tasteful' fly-on-the-wall reality show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly agreed to be followed by cameras for three months for a "tasteful" reality show as part of their Netflix deal.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Harry and Meghan to appear in fly-on-the-wall series for Netflix, say reports [Video]

Harry and Meghan to appear in fly-on-the-wall series for Netflix, say reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to appear in a fly-on-the-wall reality TVseries as part of their Netflix deal, according to reports. The docu-serieswill focus on their philanthropy but will still..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Harry and Meghan’s tour to southern Africa most expensive royal trip at £246,000 [Video]

Harry and Meghan’s tour to southern Africa most expensive royal trip at £246,000

The travel costs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile family tourto southern Africa cost the taxpayer nearly £246,000, new accounts show. Harryand Meghan took their then four-month-old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published