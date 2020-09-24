Duke and Duchess of Sussex dismiss reality show claims
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dismissed claims they are to star in a reality TV show about their charitable efforts.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex set for 'tasteful' fly-on-the-wall reality showThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly agreed to be followed by cameras for three months for a "tasteful" reality show as part of their Netflix deal.
Harry and Meghan to appear in fly-on-the-wall series for Netflix, say reportsThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to appear in a fly-on-the-wall reality TVseries as part of their Netflix deal, according to reports. The docu-serieswill focus on their philanthropy but will still..
Harry and Meghan’s tour to southern Africa most expensive royal trip at £246,000The travel costs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile family tourto southern Africa cost the taxpayer nearly £246,000, new accounts show. Harryand Meghan took their then four-month-old..