Has Pep got a ‘blind spot’ with CB’s? Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:13s - Published 5 minutes ago Has Pep got a ‘blind spot’ with CB’s? Jamie Carragher questions whether Pep Guardiola has a ‘blind spot’ when signing centre-backs and he feels if the transfer of Ruben Dias does not work out then it could spell the ned of Pep’s project. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this