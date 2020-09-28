Global  
 

Huge data leak shows Trump election tactics

Channel 4 News has exposed a secret 2016 election database which exposes the digital tactics that helped put Donald Trump into the White House and an extraordinary insight into the workings of a modern-day political campaign.

