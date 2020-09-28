Huge data leak shows Trump election tactics

Channel 4 News has exposed a secret 2016 election database which exposes the digital tactics that helped put Donald Trump into the White House and an extraordinary insight into the workings of a modern-day political campaign.
Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's re-election, was hospitalized Sunday after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself, according to ABC News. Jillian Kitchener has more.
US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.View on euronews
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says we must balance people's "cherished freedom" and safety as it's the first duty of government to keep people safe. His comments come as he updates the House on coronavirus measures.
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has confirmed students attending Manchester Metropolitan University will be offered a financial package as many face being locked in their accommodation due to coronavirus outbreaks.
Students in Manchester describe what it's like after their university accommodation was put under lockdown. One fresher, who tested positive for coronavirus, said he was "not surprised" by this outcome.