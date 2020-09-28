All Aboard!: Cruise Line Industry Looks to Set Sail After Months of Shutdowns

U.S. cruise lines currently remain anchored, but the restriction is set to expire in just days.

However, there are a number of factors being taken into consideration before ships are allowed to sail, like capacity and the number of hospital beds onboard.

Cheddar's Brad Smith and Kristen Scholer break it all down, whether or not this is the right time to buy stock in the industry.