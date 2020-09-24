Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Sit down, Kanye': Wendy Williams urges Kanye West to give up presidential bid

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:23s - Published
'Sit down, Kanye': Wendy Williams urges Kanye West to give up presidential bid

'Sit down, Kanye': Wendy Williams urges Kanye West to give up presidential bid

Wendy Williams has told Kanye West to "sit down and be well" instead of trying to run for president.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wendy Williams Wants Kim Kardashian & Kanye West to Divorce 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Wendy Williams wants Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to get a divorce and she’s not afraid to share...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz 'Sit down, Kanye': Wendy Williams urges Kanye West to give up presidential bid #WendyWilliams #KanyeWest #KUWTK… https://t.co/qlpBgYtRii 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West gets serious about his plans to overhaul the music industry [Video]

Kanye West gets serious about his plans to overhaul the music industry

Kanye West has outlined his plan to turn the music industry upside down and help artists win back their master recordings.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Machine Gun Kelly's Eminem Feud, Kanye West's Call to the Music Industry & More | Billboard News [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly's Eminem Feud, Kanye West's Call to the Music Industry & More | Billboard News

Machine Gun Kelly's Eminem Feud, Kanye West's Call to the Music Industry & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:35Published
Kanye West's Plan to 'Re-Think' the Music Industry | Billboard New [Video]

Kanye West's Plan to 'Re-Think' the Music Industry | Billboard New

Kanye West's Plan to 'Re-Think' the Music Industry | Billboard New

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:55Published