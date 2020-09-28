Stephen King's Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption

#1 New York Times bestselling author and master of short fiction Stephen King's beloved novella, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption is now available for the first time as a standalone book.A mesmerizing tale of unjust imprisonment and offbeat escape, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption is one of Stephen King's most beloved and iconic stories, and it helped make Castle Rock a place readers would return to over and over again.

Suspenseful, mysterious, and heart-wrenching, this iconic King novella, populated by a cast of unforgettable characters, is about a fiercely compelling convict named Andy Dufresne who is seeking his ultimate revenge.

Originally published in 1982 in the collection Different Seasons (alongside “The Body,” “Apt Pupil,” and “The Breathing Method”), it was made into the film The Shawshank Redemption in 1994.

Starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, this modern classic was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and is among the most beloved films of all time.