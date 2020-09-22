Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

Today you will meet two brothers and a sister looking for a new home.

Every Monday on WXXV we feature children from Mississippi hoping to get adopted.

Grant Me Hope: Ja’Vone, Ja’Quone, and Caprice’Ana are hoping to get adopted

ja'vone: this is our sister right here. She shy.

She - shy.- ja'vone: what makes us a good - family is that we can help- around the house, do- - - - stuff outside for you, and if - you feel bad we'll be there for- you, care for you.- ja'quone: if i could learn- anything i would learn how to - build houses for people,- - - - and i would like to learn how t- play the guitar.

B.b.

King, he- inspired me to play the - guitar and i've also been to hi- museum.

- - - - ja'vone: i want to be a lawyer,- help people with cases, most- importantly i like to - - - - play sports and my favorite - colors are blue and purple.

I - think my sister wants - to be a singer because she- always says she wants to be a - - - - singer.

I believe that she want- somebody that she can trust, be- there for her, forgiving, - helpful, support- through the good times, be ther- when she's sick, care for her,- - - - support her through school and- college, and help her make it - through life.

- ja'quone: you get a new family,- it means new people, being- around people that- really care about you and - supports you throughout life.

- ja'vone: you don't have to be - blood related but they care for- you like they had - you as their own.

They support- you, be there for you when- you're right.

If i have a futur- mom and she feels sad or sick, - want to be there for her.

I wan- to help her out, help - her get through it.

- ja'vone: but the reason why i - would love for us to get adopte- together is - because i've been with them - since we've been in custody for- a long time.

I love my- - - - brother and sister.

- - if you would like to learn more- - - - about adopting the children cal- 601-359-4133.

- the mississippi department of - child protection services - website - is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms-- dot-gov.- next monday at this time we wil- feature another child from- mississippi hoping to find a ne- home.