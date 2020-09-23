The tallest climbing towers in the world!

It’s a state-of-the-art adventure park of massive proportions – and it’s located in the southwest suburb of Chicago – Lemont, Illinois.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries is over 300 acres of climbing, biking, hiking, boating, and zip-lining fun for the whole family.

It’s the largest outdoor adventure course in North America with 299 zip-line, climbing, and high ropes elements.

It features the region’s most advanced outdoor skills course and pump tracks for BMX & mountain bikes.

They even have a dedicated activities zone for the little ones in your life!

For tickets, and to find out more head to their website: www.forgeparks.com