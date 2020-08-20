Global  
 

Police arrest former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale

Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Police arrest former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale
Police arrest former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale in Florida.

Brad Parscale’s Wife Bruised Following ‘Altercation’ With Former Trump Campaign Manager, Says Police Report

Brad Parscale’s Wife Bruised Following ‘Altercation’ With Former Trump Campaign Manager, Says Police Report Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale's wife was reportedly bruised following an "altercation"...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •The Wrap


Fort Lauderdale Police Confiscated 10 Guns From Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale’s Home After Suicide Threat

Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump,...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •TIMEUSATODAY.comThe WrapNews24AceShowbizFOXNews.com


Former Trump Campaign Head Brad Parscale Hospitalized

Former Trump Campaign Head Brad Parscale Hospitalized Watch VideoPresident Trump's former campaign manager is in the hospital after a reported suicide...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •The WrapJapan TodayNews24Newsmax



Thechefcarolyn RT @realTuckFrumper: Florida police release body cam footage of arrest of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale https://t.co/Rpm6Ux4f… 11 seconds ago

al crespo RT @TeaPainUSA: You never, ever want a Trump campaign manager for a neighbor. https://t.co/dODKmCOXTZ 19 seconds ago

Louise simpson Police Release Bodycam Video of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale’s Arrest: Warning Graphic https://t.co/LDXaBUWUbv 23 seconds ago

Leia🇨🇴 RT @Jersey_Craig: Police seized 10 firearms from Brad Parscale, committed him for mental health care after apparent suicide attempt Presid… 36 seconds ago

Stable Genius LA🌈 🇺🇸 RT @Sundae_Gurl: It’s so nice seeing Trump people being arrested. https://t.co/KUqCN2fPpa 44 seconds ago

Alan Smithee Production RT @Hope012015: Florida police release body cam footage of arrest of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale - https://t.co/LvEjFPt9n0 58 seconds ago

Poncey RT @studentactivism: Yet another update: Body cam footage has been released, and it shows that the cops knocked Parscale down for basically… 1 minute ago

Gigi RT @bloretta561: Florida police release body cam footage of arrest of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale https://t.co/u6c8NWLbcV *… 2 minutes ago


Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized: ABC News [Video]

Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized: ABC News

Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's re-election, was hospitalized Sunday after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself, according to ABC News...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published
Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale In Hospital After Threatening Harm To Himself [Video]

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale In Hospital After Threatening Harm To Himself

Brad Parscale surrendered to Fort Lauderdale police Sunday night

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published
Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport [Video]

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport

From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published