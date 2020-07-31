Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws

The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle leads MPs in a minute'ssilence for police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in a shooting inCroydon, south London, on Friday, as he assisted a suspect to Croydon CustodyCentre.
Steve Baker, who is part of a Conservative rebellion calling for MPs to have a greater say over Covid measures before they are introduced, says he is sure there will be enough votes to defeat the government. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tory former minister Sir Edward Leigh gets into Tory colleague VirginiaCrosbie's personal space during a discussion on remote voting in the House ofCommons. Leigh said it was “absurd” that MPs packed into the lobbies to voteand suggested more pass readers be installed throughout the parliamentaryestate. He said: “When it comes to the safety of members, I agree this iscompletely absurd what we’re doing. “Here we are totally socially distanced.I’m not allowed to go just one step further to my colleague…” He then edgedtoward Tory MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) who recoiled out of his way. SirEdward added: “And then we wander through this lobby and we’re all crowdedwe’re all chatting to each other. “Is it beyond the bounds of possibility thatwe could perhaps have another voting terminal in that lobby or we could havevoting terminal out there (gestures to Central Lobby) or we could have avoting terminal in Westminster Hall, or we could even have one in PortcullisHouse?”
Boris Johnson has defended the decision not to suspend a senior Tory MP whowas arrested on suspicion of rape. The Prime Minister insisted on Thursdaythat the allegation is being taken “extremely seriously” after theConservatives defied calls to remove the whip from the former minister.
Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament. They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills. The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.