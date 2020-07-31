Global  
 

Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws

Boris Johnson is under pressure to give Parliament the opportunity to debateand vote on future restrictions, with more than 50 Tory MPs signalling theycould rebel on the matter.


The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle leads MPs in a minute'ssilence for police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in a shooting inCroydon, south London, on Friday, as he assisted a suspect to Croydon CustodyCentre.

Steve Baker calls MPs to have greater say on Covid measures

Steve Baker, who is part of a Conservative rebellion calling for MPs to have a greater say over Covid measures before they are introduced, says he is sure there will be enough votes to defeat the government. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Raab orders preparation of sanctions against human rights abusers in Belarus

 Britain is preparing sanctions against those responsible for “serious human rights violations” in Belarus, the Foreign Secretary has said, amid concerns of..
"Is there no India below Vindhya mountains?" MPs write to President on certain exclusions from Culture Committee

 MPs have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his immediate intervention in ensuring that the committee announced by the Minister for Culture to study..
Tory former minister Sir Edward Leigh gets into Tory colleague VirginiaCrosbie's personal space during a discussion on remote voting in the House ofCommons. Leigh said it was “absurd” that MPs packed into the lobbies to voteand suggested more pass readers be installed throughout the parliamentaryestate. He said: “When it comes to the safety of members, I agree this iscompletely absurd what we’re doing. “Here we are totally socially distanced.I’m not allowed to go just one step further to my colleague…” He then edgedtoward Tory MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) who recoiled out of his way. SirEdward added: “And then we wander through this lobby and we’re all crowdedwe’re all chatting to each other. “Is it beyond the bounds of possibility thatwe could perhaps have another voting terminal in that lobby or we could havevoting terminal out there (gestures to Central Lobby) or we could have avoting terminal in Westminster Hall, or we could even have one in PortcullisHouse?”

Boris Johnson has defended the decision not to suspend a senior Tory MP whowas arrested on suspicion of rape. The Prime Minister insisted on Thursdaythat the allegation is being taken “extremely seriously” after theConservatives defied calls to remove the whip from the former minister.

The Prime Minister has nominated his brother Jo Johnson, his chief strategicadviser Sir Edward Lister and several Tory grandees for peerages, while asuite of Brexiteers are also set for the Lords.

The Prime Minister is committing to protect 30% of the UK’s land by 2030 andwill sign the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature to support the global restoration ofbiodiversity.

Boris Johnson pledges to protect 30% of UK land as world leaders sign commitment to ...

 Boris Johnson will pledge to protect 30 per cent of the UK’s land by 2030, which will see an additional 400,000 hectares of land in England protected to..
Boris Johnson promises to protect 30% of UK's land by 2030

 Countries must act now to reverse biodiversity loss, Boris Johnson will tell a UN event later.
New agri laws are death sentence for farmers: Rahul Gandhi

 Days after agriculture Bills were passed in the Parliament leading to protests by a number of farmer organisations and political parties in various states,..
Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November election

 Amman [Jordan], September 28 (ANI): Jordan King Abdullah II on Sunday dissolved the Parliament paving the way for the elections in November. As per Jordan's..
Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament. They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills. The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.

Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus...
Ministers will hold crisis talks with the ringleader of a Tory revolt as Boris Johnson seeks to head...
A health minister has declared the Government to be “pro spit, pro breath andpro poo” in terms of testing students for coronavirus. The authorities wereusing every part of the body “to test the..

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding talks with state leaders to discuss how to combat the coronavirus as more than 83,000 new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

Boris Johnson has announced a range of new measures to combat the rapid risein coronavirus cases in the UK.

