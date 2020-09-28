Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor De Blasio Signs Coronavirus-Related Relief Bills Into Law

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 25:58s - Published
Mayor De Blasio Signs Coronavirus-Related Relief Bills Into Law

Mayor De Blasio Signs Coronavirus-Related Relief Bills Into Law

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a handful of bills into law Monday, meant to help workers and businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio To Sign Coronavirus Protections [Video]

Mayor De Blasio To Sign Coronavirus Protections

Mayor Bill de Blasio will signs bills into law Monday -- many related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published
Principals' Union Asks Mayor To Cede Control Of NYC Schools To State [Video]

Principals' Union Asks Mayor To Cede Control Of NYC Schools To State

The revelation came on the same day parents and teachers expressed fears over the return of in-person learning this week. Will it be safe? CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:15Published
Principals' Union Calls On Mayor To Cede Control Of NYC Schools [Video]

Principals' Union Calls On Mayor To Cede Control Of NYC Schools

CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published