Mayor De Blasio Signs Coronavirus-Related Relief Bills Into Law
Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a handful of bills into law Monday, meant to help workers and businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor De Blasio To Sign Coronavirus ProtectionsMayor Bill de Blasio will signs bills into law Monday -- many related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Principals' Union Asks Mayor To Cede Control Of NYC Schools To StateThe revelation came on the same day parents and teachers expressed fears over the return of in-person learning this week. Will it be safe? CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
Principals' Union Calls On Mayor To Cede Control Of NYC SchoolsCBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez has the story.