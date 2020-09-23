Global  
 

Harris on Trump SCOTUS pick: 'It's called raw power'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Harris on Trump SCOTUS pick: 'It's called raw power'

Harris on Trump SCOTUS pick: 'It's called raw power'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday said the speed with which President Donald Trump is moving forward with his Supreme Court nominee is an example of "raw power."


