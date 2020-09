Colin Cowherd decides what Week 3 loss to Seattle means for Dallas | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd wasn't surprised by the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Seattle Seahawks, because Cowboys are the exact same thing they were last year and the year before...and the year before. Hear what.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:15 Published 3 hours ago

Skip Bayless reacts to the Cowboys Week 3 loss to Russell Wilson's Seahawks | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys had to come from behind for the 2nd week in a row. Dallas trailed by as many as 15 in the second half against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, but Dak put on a show through.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:39 Published 5 hours ago