Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test'

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test'
Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test'

Trump Makes Drug Test ‘Demand’ Again Ahead of Debate With Joe Biden

Trump Makes Drug Test ‘Demand’ Again Ahead of Debate With Joe Biden Ahead of Tuesday's big presidential debate, President *Donald Trump* yet again baselessly accused...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Eurasia Review


Trump Calls for US Election Pre-Debate Drug Test for Opponent Biden

Trump Calls for US Election Pre-Debate Drug Test for Opponent Biden President Trump suggested that he and Joe Biden should undergo a US Election pre-debate drug test...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe Age


Biden campaign responds to Trump's call for drug test: 'President thinks his best case is made in urine'

After President Trump demanded a drug test be administered to himself and Joe Biden for the...
FOXNews.com - Published


ebenedictsmith

Ellie Smith Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test' https://t.co/ARekOJ1NO4 via @nypost 33 minutes ago

JimW_in_NM

JimW_in_ABQ Biden Laughs Off Pre-Debate Drug Test Request – Trump Responds “Gee, I Wonder Why?” https://t.co/nU3WdVmKQA 46 minutes ago

CraigMDunham

Craig Dunham I don't know about you, but I may need one tomorrow night. https://t.co/fh5ApaYgF7 51 minutes ago

Blazingcatfur

Blazing CatFur Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate ‘drug test’ https://t.co/NVI0nMkzPc 1 hour ago

Agnesma12

Agnesma RT @Agnesma12: Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test' https://t.co/sbxxlU5GkE via @nypost This would be such a phen… 2 hours ago

Agnesma12

Agnesma Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test' https://t.co/sbxxlU5GkE via @nypost This would be su… https://t.co/2GHsxK0sQj 2 hours ago

Kathy76531707

Kathy Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test' - New York Post https://t.co/JDMCptqgYV via… https://t.co/YBUsU6dZHU 2 hours ago

blackbird9z

blackbirddesign Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test' https://t.co/Ses2xQXNVv via @nypost Clearly Trump ha… https://t.co/FZJ6BQno7j 2 hours ago


Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for first election debate [Video]

Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for first election debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to meet on the debate stage for thefirst time on Tuesday in Ohio, with Mr Biden ahead in the polls for the lastyear.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe Biden [Video]

Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson has waded into the political battlefield by offering up his first-ever public endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published