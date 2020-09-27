Ellie Smith Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test' https://t.co/ARekOJ1NO4 via @nypost 33 minutes ago
I don't know about you, but I may need one tomorrow night.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for first election debateDonald Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to meet on the debate stage for thefirst time on Tuesday in Ohio, with Mr Biden ahead in the polls for the lastyear.
Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe BidenDwayne Johnson has waded into the political battlefield by offering up his first-ever public endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over TrumpA look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.